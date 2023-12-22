'Solidarity Hampers': Market activists bring Christmas cheer to families facing cost-of-living pressure

HO HO HO! Santa came early for over 100 South Belfast families thanks to the Market Development Association and Straben Ltd. Included in photo are Kevin McKay (third from left), Fionntán Hargey (third from right) and Deirdre Hargey (second from right)

The Market Development Association has organised a mammoth Christmas hamper delivery operation to give local families a festive fillip.

Courtesy of funding from Straben Ltd., the MDA put together 175 Christmas hampers which were delivered by a team of volunteers which included South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey.

"This was to show solidarity with the families in the area, all of whom are struggling with the cost of living crisis," said Market Development Association director Fionntán Hargey. "A hamper went to household in the district in which there is a young person 18 or under. The reality is that every working class family with kids finds Christmas a tough time financially so this is a little extra stocking filler."

Fionntán paid tribute to community benefactor, builder Kevin McKay who funded the 'Solidarity Hampers'. "Kevin's dad hails from the area and he has never forgotten his roots," he said.

"It was also the final outing for the year for the MDA volunteers and I want thank everyone for really pulling out all the stops in what was a very successful 2023 for the local community.: