Market residents celebrate new housing plans for the area

COMMUNITY VICTORY: The vacant land between bordered by the train station, right, and the blocked tunnels under the road Bayview Media

A RESIDENTS' group is celebrating victory in a long-running campaign to block a proposed multi-million pound office block development in the Market area.

The Stewart Street site is on vacant land between Lanyon Place train station and the nearby Market community.

This week, it was revealed the Department for Communities (DFC) has now bought the land, which will be used to address housing need in the area.

The initial high-rise development plan by the Kilmona Group was approved by the planning committee of Belfast City Council in 2016. It included plans for a 14-storey office block adjacent to the train station, a 10-storey block fronting onto East Bridge Street and two three-storey blocks fronting onto Stewart Street.

The £55m plan was quashed by the High Court in 2018.

Hundreds of local families in the Market area backed a public and legal campaign against the development which would have overlooked their homes.

Fionntán Hargey, from the Market Development Association, hailed the "best possible outcome for local residents".

"There has been concerns over the site being developed for offices going back over 50 years," he explained.

"In the last ten years, there were plans for a 14-storey office block, a 10-storey office block and two three-storey blocks so it is a big weight lifted off the shoulders of local residents.

"People are elated that not only that a negative proposal has been taken off the table once and for all but that the land will be used for community-led regeneration and housing.

"It is the best possible outcome for local residents."

The move will also aid plans for the Market Tunnels Project, which could re-open the community to the city centre. The community has plans to develop social and commercial business units in the tunnels.

"We are still working on the Tunnels Project too. The idea would be to re-connect the Market to the city centre and reconnect the community into the economic, social and cultural life of the city," added Fionntán.

"There are plans for a restaurant and social space, a gym and a creche.

"There is still a bit of work to be done but the main blockage on the road to the tunnels has been cleared.

"We want the Market to be a sustainable community going forward instead of having things chipped away at."