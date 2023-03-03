Martial Arts: Grove Jiu-Jitsu is back in business

After the disruption of Covid restrictions on sport in the last few years, North Belfast’s very own Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club returned to the Grove Wellbeing Centre on the Shore Road at the start of this year.

Now celebrating its eighth year in existence, club stalwart Jim Whiteside commented: "It’s great to be back again in our spiritual home.

"Grove Jiu-Jitsu was started by local people for the benefit of the local community and the facilities we enjoy in the centre are exceptional."

Grove Jiu -Jitsu has become an established part of the North Belfast sporting community since starting in 2015, and is part of the top junior BJJ team in Ireland, a title they hope to defend successfully later this year at the National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

This comes only five months after a combined team of 10 elite athletes from Grove and Merville attended the European Junior Championships in Birmingham, securing one gold, three silver and 4 bronze medals - yes, a European Junior Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion from North Belfast.

Junior Coach Michael Cullinan commented: “Superb performances under pressure from every Junior.

"Medal or not, we’re very proud of every single little warrior who stepped on the mats today.

"It's hard for others to fully appreciate just how much preparation and background support goes into making a result like this. To everyone who helped in any way, you know who you are - thank you, we couldn’t have done it without you."

Unique in Belfast, we offer parallel classes for juniors and adults at the same time on Tuesdays from 7.30pm-9pm, an ideal way for numerous family members to train together in a shared sport/ activity in the best value for money class in North Belfast.

While Grove has a growing membership, we always have room to squeeze in a few more.

More details can be found on the club's Facebook page or better still, why not drop down some night, watch a class, or take a free trial session and get yourself and your child involved?