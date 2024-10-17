Martin's walking challenge to raise money for vital cancer services

A WEST Belfast man is taking part in a 5k for 55 days challenge to raise money for a local cancer charity.

Martin Fegan, who has lost a number of family members to cancer, decided he wanted to do something to raise awareness around the disease and support a local charity. Martin chose Cancer Focus NI who support cancer patients, their families and carers, as well as fund research and campaigns for better health policies.

Martin is already more than halfway through his 5k for 55 days, which finishes on his 55th birthday on November 12. On Saturday he is taking part in a special ten-mile walk as part of the challenge, which will take in ten key landmarks across Belfast.

"This year, I have lost a few family members to cancer and wanted to do something for Cancer Focus NI," he explained. "The good thing about the charity is that all the money stays in the North of Ireland.

"As part of it, I am doing a ten-mile walk on Saturday from the Hunting Lodge at 10am, taking in ten iconic landmarks in Belfast. I will pass the International Wall, Crumlin Road Gaol, St Anne’s Cathedral, Albert Clock, City Hall, Grand Opera House, Belfast Grand Central Station, the Rise Sculpture, Bog Meadows and back to the Hunting Lodge.

"Jim McIlhatton from the Hunting Lodge is putting on a buffet afterwards.

"I set out to raise £550 and I'm currently sitting on over £1,500. I have great support from family and friends who have been joining me on the walks which is really keeping me going. I would encourage everyone to come out and support the walk. Everyone is more than welcome."

Jamie McCann from Cancer Focus NI said: “We can’t thank Martin enough for his unwavering commitment to raise vital funds for Cancer Focus NI. His dedication will make a huge impact in providing essential services to local people facing the devastating challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

"The generosity of people like Martin and the support of the community are truly the backbone of our work. Thanks to the passion and drive of fundraisers like him, we’re on track to open five new Cancer Support Centres across Northern Ireland, ensuring that more individuals and families receive the care and support they desperately need.”

You can donate to Martin's GoFundMe page here.