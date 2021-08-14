Martine's very special 30th birthday present

FRIENDS of Martine Dines are set to hold a series of fundraisers to celebrate her thirtieth birthday.



Martine, who is originally from West Belfast, moved to Australia seven years ago with her partner Sean.



In May, the couple took a trip to Hamilton Island to celebrate what should have been their wedding day. Whilst there, Martine discovered two lumps on her breast and was subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Niamh Costello, who is organising the event alongside Deborah Boyle, Tracy McCann and Gemma McNerney, said: “We all met at St Dominic’s a long time ago and have remained friends since, always coming together when we need to.”



Discussing the impact of Martine’s diagnosis, Niamh added: “At 29 years of age, extremely fit and healthy, it was a huge shock to Martine, her fiancé Sean, their families and wide circle of friends when she received confirmation that it was breast cancer.



“Martine is about to embark on a treatment plan which will involve surgery, fertility treatment and chemotherapy over approximately six months. She has an inspiringly positive attitude and strength which will help her hugely.



“As many of you are aware, due to international travel restrictions into Australia, it is a complex task to get an exemption, then secure a flight and mandatory quarantine in order for Martine’s parents to get to Australia to support her during this time.



“After a gruelling few weeks of pleading to the public and people in high places they secured the exemption for Martine’s parents. And just a few days ago they got out of a two-week quarantine and could finally hug Martine.”



Niamh said that there has been an enormous outpouring of requests to help Martine, which she believes is not at all surprising as Martine is an amazing friend to so many people.



Detailing what the money raised will go towards, Niamh added: “All funds that we raise through our sponsored walk and the Pink Ribbon Event will go towards helping Martine while she braves breast cancer with a focus to get her past this horrible hurdle.



“The money will contribute towards living expenses or additional costs so that Martine, Sean and her family can focus on her treatment and recovery. Martine, her partner and parents will all have to be out of work to be there for support."

Thanking those who have helped or donated so far, she continued: “The Pink Ribbon Event will be held at the Balmoral Hotel on Saturday the 14th of August where we will all gather, friends and family, on Martine’s birthday to support her fight against Cancer. There will be prizes won and ballots drawn, Carl Frampton has even signed a pair of boxing gloves to go towards the ballot.



“The generosity of local businesses and companies and people has just completely blown us away, from people donating their services to decorate the room to donations of hotel stays and over 100 prizes.



“We want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all of your support and donations. It means the world to us that we can show our girl how much support she had from back home.”