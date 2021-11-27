Mass tree-planting continues at Glas-na-Bradan Wood

MASS tree-planting at a new woodland in North Belfast is continuing thanks to local groups and individuals.

The Woodland Trust recently secured the future of 98 hectares in the Belfast Hills, which was named via public vote as Glas-na-Bradan Wood.

It will be transformed into a new native woodland and for the first time in the Woodland Trust’s history in the North will be planted completely by the public.

150,000 trees are to be planted and the scheme will run as a five-year programme involving the community and partners who neighbour the site.

A number of weekly mass tree-planting sessions have already taken place.

Last Saturday, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly joined colleagues for the latest session and he is encouraging people to support the initiative.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I’m delighted to be here today to play my role in supporting this wonderful initiative by the Woodland Trust to plant 150,000 trees on the slopes of the Belfast Hills.

“Each Saturday the aim is to plant 6,000 trees with the help of local groups from the North Belfast community.

“As someone who is quite passionate about the environment it was great to be here today having a bit of craic and helping to get this fantastic project under way.

“All the trees and materials are provided by the Woodland Trust so all you need do is get your wellies on and join in.

“We’ve had some craic here today planting trees and taking in the view.

“When this project is completed these trees will become the lungs of North Belfast for generations to come.

“So get your community group, your schools and your families involved and sign up to help out.”

Another great day spent with all those involved with today’s tree planting event at Glas Na Bradan, located just behind at Enda’s.

Amongst those taking part was North Belfast MP John Finucane, who added: “At a time of climate crisis globally and genuine concerns about air quality, particularly in the so-called Belfast basin, this is a major investment in our future by the Woodland Trust who must be commended.

“It’s great to hear of the interest from groups across North Belfast who are volunteering to take part in planting trees here and it demonstrates the real interest in the environment from young and older people right across the community.

“If you haven’t already signed up to help I’d very much encourage you to play your part in planting the 6,000 trees each Saturday and we’ll reach that 150,000 target in no time I’m sure."

The final tree-planting session will take place on Saturday, December 4. Times available are: 10am-11am, 11am-12pm, 12pm-1pm, 1pm-2pm and 2pm-3pm. See the Woodland Trust website for further information.