Mater Hospital exhibition to raise awareness of homelessness

HOMELESSNESS AWARENESS: The exhibition is on display at the Mater Hospital this week

A PHOTO exhibition on display in the Mater Hospital this week is aiming to raise awareness of the growing homelessness crisis in the city.

'Still Somebody – Voices for Change' was created by Westcourt Camera Club and Rosemount House.

In collaboration with the People's Kitchen and Belfast Trust, the exhibition is on public display in the Atrium of the McAuley building in the Mater Hospital until Sunday (April 23).

Cormac McArt, of the Westcourt Centre said: "The exhibition is a joint project between the Westcourt Centre and Rosemount House. We hope it will raise awareness and provide a discussion point for the homelessness situation here.

"There are 26 images, half of them taken by men who are currently living in temporary accommodation who wanted to share their experiences and highlight how serious their situation is.

Paul Brady, Mater Hospital

"The others were taken by members of the Westcourt Camera Club based on people they met who are homeless.

"We want to challenge the stereotype that homelessness is a lifestyle choice. We want to show that it can happen to anyone.

"We want to highlight how bad the waiting list is and how there are empty properties all over the city.

"If there is nothing done, there will be more deaths on our streets. We are talking about real statistics here – 9,000 people in temporary accommodation and 7,000 children deemed homeless.

"We hope the exhibition will evoke people’s thoughts on homelessness and have an informed opinion. The more people that view the exhibition, the more people will realise how serious the issue is."

Paul McCusker from the People's Kitchen added: "Homelessness is also linked to housing issues and health. We want the government to recognise that.

"When we see people queuing at A&E, it is the same with housing waiting lists. People desperately need somewhere to sleep at night. I have never seen the issue of homelessness as bad in all my years.

"The images are very powerful. Behind every image, there is a story. I am delighted the exhibition will be in the Mater Hospital until Sunday and I would encourage everyone to come and have a look."