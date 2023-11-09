Squaring the circle at St Kieran's Maths Week

PUPILS at St Kieran’s Primary School in Poleglass marked Maths Week Ireland 2023 with a series of events for the pupils.

Maths Week Ireland is a mathematics outreach initiative founded in 2006 by Eoin Gill and Sheila Donegan.

This year's theme was 'Maths for all' detailing that no matter what age, background or ability, Maths can be useful, important and enrich lives.

At St Kieran's Primary School, pupils engaged in a multitude of fun Maths based games and activities both inside and outside the classroom.

The activities allowed the pupils to learn Maths in a fun, creative and meaningful way.

There were opportunities for pupils to strengthen their problem solving skills and build their self-confidence in this vital subject.

They also had the opportunity to see how Maths is functional outside of the classroom in the real world.