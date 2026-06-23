AWARD-winning roses, live entertainment, and a packed programme of family-friendly activities are set to take centre stage as Rose Fair returns to Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park from Friday 3 July to Sunday 5 July.

The annual event will take place from 12pm – 5pm and include live music, local food stalls, children’s activities, carnival rides and a beautiful array of summer roses.

Judging of the City of Belfast International Rose Trials will take place on Monday 6 July, while visitors will be able to enjoy the thousands of blooms on display in the park’s famous rose garden across the whole weekend.

The three-day event will feature:

A lively kids’ zone with carnival rides, arts and crafts, lawn games and family activities;

Live performances from local musicians and bands, including a Rat Pack tribute act, a Drifters tribute band and acoustic singer-songwriter Aaron Jamieson;

Irish dance displays from Trim the Velvet to get people excited ahead of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann;

Baking demonstrations from local TikTok favourite Cheryl Bakes;

A wide selection of food vendors serving hot food, sweet treats and refreshments;

An arts and crafts village on Saturday and Sunday;

Musical theatre performances from Fortwilliam Musical Society;

Spectacular bubble shows and family entertainment throughout the weekend.

Launching this year’s event, Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly, said: “I’m really thrilled that Summer Rose Fair is returning this year!

"Agus an chathair faoi bhláth le ceol an samhradh seo, is deis iontach sult a bhaint as bláthanna is dathanna galánta.

“It is a wonderful, free weekend out that celebrates the very best of Belfast's vibrant community spirit and stunning green space at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park. I encourage everyone—residents and visitors alike—to come along, join in the festivities, and experience what the fair has to offer.

“Let’s hope the sun shines too!”