Councillors reject apartments plan for McDermott's site on Falls Road

PLANS: Councillors have rejected the proposed development on the Falls Road

COUNCILLORS have rejected plans to demolish the former McDermott's GAC social club on the Falls Road and build 13 new apartments and a retail unit.

Plans to develop 12 two-bed apartments, a single one-bed apartment and a single retail unit were knovkrf at this week's meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee.

The committee had twice deferred a decision on the proposals, which faced a number of objections from residents.

Developers Scarsdale Properties previously attended a meeting chaired by Clonard Residents' Association, where locals outlined concerns around parking, congestion and loss of light and privacy. The meeting in Davitts GAC was also attended by local Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan.

Following pre-application meetings, no changes to the scheme were proposed by the developer.

Seán Murray, Chair of Clonard Residents' Association, said residents would be open to a "new concept plan" for the site.

"I've already talked to the residents and they are in full support of that," he said.

"There were two public meetings where we allowed the developer to come in an do a presentation. Obviously the residents outlined their opposition to the concept plan.

"The opposition still stands because there is no change to the concept plan and that opposition will hold until there is some change. If that happens then it will be endorsed by local residents."

Mr Murray said residents were not opposed to social homes and "want the site developed".

"If they improve the plan then we've no issue," he said.

"You don't want any site lying vacant and we all recognise the importance of getting social housing off the ground because of the waiting list, but it can't be housing at any cost. It has to meet the expectations of local residents."