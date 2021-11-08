Guaranteed interviews at McDonald's careers' night this Tuesday

MCDONALD'S at the Westwood Centre is set to host a careers' night where applicants will be given guaranteed on-the-spot interviews.

The popular fast food restaurant is on the lookout for Crew Members and Customer Care staff, and is seeking to fill a number of full-time and part-time vacancies.

A careers' evening, which will take place between 6pm and 8pm this Tuesday, will offer an opportunity to speak to existing staff about a career at McDonald's.

Applicants can apply on the night with on-the-spot interviews offered for jobs, which are all paid at competitive above minimum wage rates.

Westwood McDonald's manager, Katie McManus, said: "I started in McDonald's part time when I was still in school, fell in love with it and worked my way up. When people think about McDonald's they think about burgers, but they don't always see the opportunity or the chances for career progression. It's something that isn't really talked about.

"On Tuesday night our doors will be open and everyone is welcome. We can talk to people about job opportunities, discuss any concerns they have, and if they want they can literally apply on the night. If they don't want to do an interview they can come back again, or we can interview them on the spot. Even if they don't want a job and they need to practice interviews for school or whatever then they can come for the experience."

Katie added: "Another thing we want to emphasise is that we're not just looking for younger people, we're all up for having older people in as well."