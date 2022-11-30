McKee family raise £2,550 in Macmillian fundraiser in memory of Rosie

THE family of the late Rosie McKee have handed over a cheque to Macmillan for £2,550 following a fundraiser held in her memory.



Rosie passed away in February 2021 after battling cancer and as she passed away during Covid, restrictions meant that her family were unable to give her the send-off she deserved.



At the time of her funeral, those watching the service online and gathered outside the church heard of how big a character Rosie was including the time that she and her lifelong friend Maud Bell starred in Mark Cousins’ documentary film ‘I Am Belfast’ where they recounted their lives growing up on opposite sides of the political divide in the city.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Rosie’s daughter Roisin said: “We organised a night to remember mummy because she died during Covid, and she didn’t get the send-off she deserved.



“Macmillan was close to her heart, and she had done a lot of work for them when she was sick. We decided to hold this fundraiser in memory of her and also to give back because they helped my mummy a lot when she was sick.”



Thanking the family for their donation, Macmillan’s Senior Relationship Fundraising Manager, Joanne Young said that the money will be a great help to those they assist.



“This is an enormous amount of money that the McKee family have raised. There are around 84,000 people here in Northern Ireland who are living with cancer.



“On top of that, we have a cost of living crisis and it is costing individuals who are living with cancer on average of £900 more a month.



“This money will go towards providing grants for these people that can help get them transport to and from their appointments or assist with bills such as topping up their oil so that they are living and not just existing.”



The fundraiser in memory of Roise took place in the PD on 7 October. For more information on the work of Macmillan, visit their website.