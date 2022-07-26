McKinstry Road roundabout pedestrian safety improvement scheme completed

A NEW pedestrian safety improvement scheme at the McKinstry Road Roundabout in Dunmurry has been completed.

The scheme includes realignment of the roundabout and the provision of three new puffin controlled pedestrian crossings on Creighton Road, McKinstry Road and Stewartstown Road.

The puffin crossings have now become operational.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This scheme will improve pedestrian safety along this busy thoroughfare while enhancing access to the local Glider Halt, Business Park, school and the new McDonald’s Drive Thru Restaurant.

“Completion of the scheme will improve road safety for pedestrians and in particular vulnerable road users such as children, the elderly, those who are visually impaired and those with a disability.

“The crossings will also improve active travel opportunities in the area, providing safer access to those wishing to walk, wheel or cycle. I would like to thank local residents for their patience while the work was completed.”

Speaking about the work previously, Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: "After a successful campaign we secured £500k investment. This will ensure our community can safely cross at this busy junction.

"Road safety is a priority for me in the Colin area and I will continue to campaign for better road safety measures throughout the Colin."