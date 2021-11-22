Campaign for safety upgrade at McKinstry roundabout bears fruit

SINN Féin Councillor Danny Baker has welcomed the commencement of work on a £500,000 upgrade to the roads approaching McKinstry Road roundabout.



He was speaking after a lengthy campaign to have pedestrian crossings installed on the roads surrounding the roundabout in the wake of a number of collisions and near-misses following the opening of a McDonalds drive-through at the roundabout in October 2020.



Cllr Baker said this is only the beginning and a focus now will be placed on having a filter light installed further up the road at the Cutts.



“It has been a really good campaign and we have proved the need for this crossing from the very beginning," he said. "When we realised the lack of planning around pedestrians coming to the McDonald’s from the Colin area the campaign started thick and fast.



“The whole community backed it and we worked really hard with youth groups in the area to have this money secured.



“This work is definitely going to save lives. We have already seen a number of accidents in the past year since traffic started to congregate in the area because of the McDonald’s.



“While these pedestrian crossings will tighten up the road, there will also be a speed reduction which will see a stretch of the Stewartstown Road reduce from 40 miles per hour to 30 and another stretch on Creighton Road reduce from 50 miles per hour to 40.



“This will slow the traffic down which is very much needed.



“This is only the beginning. It can’t just stop there and we have to make sure that we keep campaigning for a filter light at the Cutts. That stretch of the road is not a safe junction and that seriously needs upgraded.



“I will keep working with Councillor Gary McCleave to see that come to fruition as the design work is done. The money just needs to be secured.”



Announcing the commencement of the works, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am committed to ensuring our infrastructure is inclusive for all our citizens and I am pleased to announce that my Department will be delivering improvements to the roundabout which will include significant safety improvements for pedestrians.

“The scheme will see the realignment of the roundabout and the provision of three new PUFFIN controlled pedestrian crossings on Creighton Road, McKinstry Road and Stewartstown Road.”

The Minister said that the aim is to improve road safety for pedestrians and in particular vulnerable road users such as children, the elderly, those who are visually impaired and those with a disability.

“This is a busy thoroughfare carrying some 20,000 vehicles per day and close to a Glider halt, business park, school and the new McDonald’s drive-through restaurant,” she continued.

“I gave a commitment to residents, to local young people in particular, that we would work exceptionally hard to accelerate a scheme at this location and we have done just that.

“The crossings will also improve active travel opportunities in the area, providing safer access to those wishing to walk, wheel or cycle.

“I am confident the new crossings will make a big difference to the local community and visitors to the area.

“I would ask the public for their patience while these works are completed.”

Delays to traffic in the vicinity of the works are expected. Road users are advised to allow extra time during the work for their journey and, if possible, to seek an alternative route. Local access for residents, businesses, schools and emergency services will be maintained during the works.