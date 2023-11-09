Ormeau Road woman Méabh lifts top Irish language journalist prize

AWARD: Méabh Ní Thuathaláin took the Iriseoir na Bliana award this week

A SOUTH Belfast Gael has been awarded Iriseoir na Bliana 'Journalist of the Year' at the 2023 Oireachtas media awards.

Méabh Ní Thuathaláin, works for online Irish language website www.tuairisc.ie and is based in Galway.

She was recognised at the Awards Ceremony during the Oireachtas na Samhna festival in the INEC in Killarney on November 1.

Mo bhuíochas leis an Oireachtas! Is mór agam an t-aitheantas. Go raibh míle maith agaibh as na teachtaireachtaí go léir! 🙏🥳 pic.twitter.com/7s9mGP9tRn November 2, 2023

The Oireachtas Media Awards celebrates the high standards and excellence of the Irish language media sector ever year.

Presenters, producers, journalists, columnists, actors and television and radio programme makers are recognised for the standard of work they’ve produced over the past 12 months.

Méabh was brought up in an Irish-speaking household on the Ormeau Road in South Belfast and attended Bunscoil Phobail Feirste and Our Lady and Saint Patrick's College, Knock.

She has worked for numerous Irish language media organisations including Raidió Fáilte, Nuacht 24, Gaelscéal, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and Seacht Lá.

"It feels great," said Méabh. "It can be tough working as a journalist and it is lovely to get that recognition which doesn’t come around too often.

"It is great to promote the Irish language too. I am very grateful for the award and the job that I enjoy doing."

Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, from the Oireachtas said: "I commend the valuable pioneering work that is taking place among the publishing houses, writers, illustrators and translators who make sure that excellent publications in Irish are available to readers of the Irish language."