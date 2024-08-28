'There is no place for racism, intolerance and bigotry in our society'

THE largest celebration of cultural diversity in Ireland drew to a close on Sunday at Botanic Gardens with the traditional Mela Day where thousands gathered for a day of music, food, theatre, arts and dance.



The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, along with The First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Junior Ministers Aisling Reilly and Pam Cameron; Finance Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, MLA and MPs Claire Hanna and Gavin Robinson were there to show their support for the 18th Belfast Mela Festival, sponsored by Sensata Technologies, which attracted thousands of people with different events held over nine days this year.



Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Micky Murray said: “I have absolutely loved being part of the Mela Festival this year – once again, it’s shown how culturally diverse our city is becoming – and the richness of experience that diversity brings to our lives and society through friendship, food, music, arts, dance and more from across the world.

“The Mela Day Finale this afternoon was joyous – and seeing Botanic Gardens, one of our city’s most loved parks, transformed and filled with happy faces was really uplifting. Congratulations to ArtsEkta on curating and delivering an incredible festival and thank you for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you all.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill MLA said: “The Belfast Mela is a fantastic opportunity to experience and celebrate our incredible cultural diversity, and I was delighted to join in today’s celebrations. The Mela has grown from strength to strength over the past 18 years and I thank Nisha Tandon and her team for all the hard work and dedication that was involved in organising so many fantastic events over the past nine days.

A pleasure to join with members of our ethnic communities to celebrate the fantastic Belfast Mela.



“We have all seen the devastating impact that recent violent disorder and racist attacks have had on our communities. There is no place for racism, intolerance and bigotry in our society. We stand united against hate and will continue to work towards an inclusive future to ensure that this is a place where people are proud to live, work and bring up their families.”

Nisha Tandon OBE, CEO of ArtsEkta, producers of Belfast Mela added: “What an amazing end to our 18th Belfast Mela Festival – it was great to see so many support the festival despite the poor weather.

"We’ve had so many people celebrate Belfast’s growing cultural diversity from the opening Mela Carnival through the streets of Belfast, to our Silk Road Supper Club at Academy Belfast, our Citadels of the Sun Concert in The MAC.



“Plus of course our wonderful Mela Day in Botanic Gardens where it all started 18 years ago. Mela has become an important platform for so many diverse communities who now call Belfast home, enabling them to share and express their cultural identity. We will see you all next year for an even bigger celebration.”