No free bus travel to and from Mercy College this term

THE Principal of Mercy College in North Belfast says he is "praying" a resolution can be found after the school announced there will no longer be free private transport for students to and from the school ahead of the new term.

In a letter distributed to parents, Principal Martin Moreland said the school was unable to acquire further funding in order to provide the service.

"Unfortunately, we have been unsuccessful in acquiring further funding for the buses and it is therefore with regret that I must inform you that there will no longer be free private transport for students to and from Mercy College," he wrote.

"I am disappointed and frustrated that, despite our best efforts, there has been no resolution to this.

"If you would like your child to travel to and from school using Translink buses, depending on where you live, you should be aware that there may not be a suitable bus route for them.

"If you have no alternative but to let your child walk, I must urge that you discuss and advise your child on the safest route to and from Mercy.

"I appreciate and understand the problems associated with students walking to and from Mercy and that this may present issues for you as a family. I can totally sympathise with your difficulty. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the school and we will do our best to deal with them.

"I much appreciate your ongoing kind support and believe we have gone from strength to strength as a school because of our special relationship and working so closely together in the best interest of all the students at Mercy.

"I pray, at this late stage, a resolution may yet be found."

North Belfast MP John Finucane said he was working with the school to try and find a resolution.

"We were contacted by concerned parents in relation to the school bus services within Mercy College," he said.

"Many parents, guardians and pupils are rightly worried receiving this news so close to the beginning of the new term.

"We have made contact with the school and have been actively seeking solutions in advance of pupils returning next week."