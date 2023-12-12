Michael Hanna was a 'dedicated Red who worked tirelessly for Cliftonville'

TRIBUTES: Michael Hanna who passed away on Monday

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former director, member and well-known PA announcer at Cliftonville Football Club.

Michael Hanna died peacefully in hospital on Monday after a short illness.

In a statement, the club said: "Michael was a dedicated Red who worked tirelessly for the club over many decades as a volunteer, and received the Freddie Jardine Special Merit Award last year.

Sorry to hear of the passing of @hannamichael18 . A lovely man who served Cliftonville Football Club ocer many years ago. RIP You Red❤️ December 11, 2023

"Everyone at Solitude passes on their sympathy to his wife Theresa, sons Sean and Christopher, daughter Michaela and all in the wider family circle."

Michael, also presented a show on Friday night on Belfast 89FM.

"We are deeply saddened to hear that Michael Hanna, who was part of Belfast 89’s Friday night line-up for a number of years, passed away peacefully in hospital," the station said in a statement.

"Michael was a talented broadcaster and his Teenage Kicks programme brought listeners back to the soundtrack of their teenage years and was hugely popular with our audience."

Sean Smith, from Eimear’s Wish charity said: "Michael dedicated his Friday night show on Belfast 89FM to Eimear’s Wish and stem cell donor awareness.

"Keeping Theresa, and children Sean, Christopher and Michaela in our thoughts at this sadness of times."

Michael is survived by his wife Theresa, children Sean, Christopher and Michaela and grandchildren Ebony, Brodie, Caolan and Darragh.

Michael will be reposing at his late home 18 Trench Avenue from Wednesday afternoon until Friday at 9.30am arriving at St Michael’s Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial at City Cemetery.