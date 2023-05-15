ELECTION '23: Michelle O'Neill visits North Belfast projects

SINN Féin First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill has visited North Belfast to meet community groups in the New Lodge and Ligoniel.

Ms O'Neill met with youth workers, benefits rights advocates and a range of community activists.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “It was a pleasure to welcome First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill to North Belfast and introduce her to local front-line service providers.

Great having .@moneillsf in the New Lodge Youth Club in Ligoniel. Hearing from younger & older residents talking about the work they do on behalf of the community. On the 18th of May vote for those who work for you. Vote @sinnfeinireland pic.twitter.com/njXCDBKT00 — 🏳️‍⚧️CarálNíChuilín (Sí/í)Is Deontóir Mé ✊ (@CaralNiChuilin) May 9, 2023

“Clearly there is huge concern over Tory cuts to front-line services which will have a devastating impact upon vulnerable people and the jobs of service providers.

“In the Oldpark area historic levels of deprivation are being tackled and great work is being done by dedicated local groups and individuals and these services will be hit hardest by Tory budget cuts.

“Michelle listened to concerns on the ground and called for the restoration of the Assembly Executive urgently so that decisions can be made by local representatives.

“The DUP need to stop blocking progress and get back to work as it is the most vulnerable citizens right across the community that are suffering most.

“The cuts threatened to be coming down the line are utterly unacceptable and will simply devastate working class communities.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy added: "It was great to welcome Michelle O’Neill to Ligoniel to speak with staff and service users of the Ligoniel Improvement Association.

"It’s brilliant to have Michelle’s support for the local council election campaign.

"She talked about how important this election is not only for local services but in sending a message that the people across the north want the Executive back up and running and delivering for all."