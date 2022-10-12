Michelle O'Neill visits St Mary's on World Teacher Day

VISIT: Michelle O’Neill visited An tÁisaonad Lan Gaeilge, Irish-medium provision and services to the Irish Medium education sector, based at St Mary’s University College Belfast

SAINT Mary’s University College have welcomed First Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill, to the Falls Road campus on World Teachers’ Day.

Ms O'Neill was accompanied by Paul Maskey MP, Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Pat Sheehan MLA during discussions with the College Principal, Professor Peter Finn KSG, as well as members of the Board of Governors and staff of the College.

A great visit to @StMarys_Belfast, and a fantastic opportunity to listen to students and staff



St Mary’s has trained many generations of amazing teachers



I was delighted to meet with Principal Peter Finn on their vision to create new and exciting opportunities for young people pic.twitter.com/zM3MwmbfLz October 5, 2022

The delegation undertook a walking tour of the campus during which they met informally with St Mary’s students, international students and members of both the academic and support staff.

Speaking after the visit, Professor Finn said: “I am delighted that Michelle O’Neill endorsed the importance of World Teachers’ Day and visited our campus where we have been educating teachers since 1900.”

MEETING: The SF delegation met with Peter Finn, College Principal and St Mary’s University College representatives Deirdre Cree, Head of Student Guidance and Support Services, Angela Mervyn and James Uhomoibhi, Members of St Mary’s Board of Governors

Speaking during her visit to the college, Michelle O'Neill said: “I am pleased to support the objectives of UNESCO World Teachers’ Day which is co-convened in partnership with the International Labour Organization, UNICEF and Education International.

"I endorse their joint statement that today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate the critical role of teachers in transforming learners’ potential by ensuring they have the tools they need to take responsibility for themselves, for others and for the planet.

"We call on countries to ensure that teachers are trusted and recognised as knowledge producers, reflective practitioners, and policy partners.”