Alliance councillor Murray set to become next Lord Mayor of Belfast

SOUTH Belfast Alliance councillor Micky Murray is set to become the next Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Mickey Murray, who represents the Balmoral area, will take up the role in June, replacing outgoing Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy.

The 32-year-old was co-opted to the council to replace former Alliance councillor Kate Nicholl, who was elected as a South Belfast MLA in 2022. Mr Murray held his seat when he was elected in Balmoral in the 2023 council elections.

He said it was a huge honour to be selected as Belfast’s first openly gay Lord Mayor, and added he wishes to make Belfast a more livable and caring place.

“In my role as Lord Mayor I want to meet people in all areas of Belfast and recognise those who are making a difference in every quarter, finding ways to work alongside them for the better," he said.

"Supporting the most vulnerable is a priority of mine, and I want to use my experience working in the homeless sector to ensure our city does more to help people.

Good to hear @hazechu @Lseenoi and @micky_murray on Talkback with @williamcrawley discussing identity and politics.



Imagine the mad idea that representative politics should actually look like the society it purports to represent.



Much more still to do but welcome progress. — Seanadóir Mal O’Hara (he/him) (@oharamal) April 30, 2024

“I want to help transform Belfast into a more inclusive city where everyone can enjoy, regardless of who you are or where you’re from. We’re 26 years on from the Good Friday Agreement and we were promised peace, which has largely been delivered, but now is the time to further break down barriers and create a thriving city. Our city should be recognised for its inclusivity, rather than its division. As the first openly gay Lord Mayor, I want to use this platform to represent the LGBTQ+ community and be a positive role model for them.

“A thriving city is vital for a prosperous economy and environment. I’m committed to building on the work that Belfast City Council is doing to regenerate our city centre through schemes such as Vacant to Vibrant, which promote the growth of our city and enable businesses to thrive.

“Belfast has so much to offer, and my hope for this year is that we can look back and see the steps that have been taken to ensure Belfast is a more diverse, forward-thinking and kind city.”