Communities minister puts down strong roots in South Belfast

Minister for Communities,Deirdre Hargey visited South Belfast housing scheme the Brickworks last week to give young people a helping hand in a tree planting initiative. The Minister, who was meeting with Choice Housing and local residents to discuss a number of concerns in the area took some time out to give the youngsters a dig-out.

Richard Mealey, Community Development Manager for Choice Housing, said:“We were delighted that the Minister took time out of her busy schedule to pop in and meet the children after a very constructive meeting with local community representatives.

"We look forward to continuing constructive engagement with the Minster, residents, and stakeholders to address the needs of the local community”.