Road safety campaigners celebrate as Minister Mallon greenlights McKinstry works

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has said that she intends for work to begin on £500k improvements to the McKinstry Road before the end of this financial year.



The Minister visited the site and met with Sinn Féin Councillor, Danny Baker alongside West Belfast MP Paul Maskey on Wednesday 11 August where she updated them on her plans for the road.



Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Baker described it as a positive engagement and a significant step forward for improving road safety within the Colin area.



“The initial design still needs signed off on but what we have seen looks really good. We will have crossings at all of the major junctions and the traffic will be slowed down.



“For example, the Stewartstown Road from McKinstry Road to Beckett’s is a 40 miles per hour zone then it reduces to 30 miles per hour. The whole stretch of the road will now be a 30 miles per hour zone” he said.



“A section of Creighton Road will also be reduced from a 50 mile per hour zone to a 30 mile per hour zone. The section of road from The Cutts to the Mckinstry Road roundabout will also be reduced from a 40 mile per hour zone to 30.



“Additional lights and islands will be installed along with signage which I hope will lead to better driving within the area.



“This will protect pedestrians and reduce road traffic accidents within the vicinity.”

Really positive and good news from the site visit at Mckinstry with the minister and her officials.



Really positive and good news from the site visit at Mckinstry with the minister and her officials.

We have seen the design work, there will be crossings all the main spots. The road will also be reduced to 30mph, this will save lives.

Councillor Baker said that there is no start date for the work but the Minister has outlined how this is a top priority for her and that the money will be made available this financial year through the DFI Blue Green Infrastructure Fund.



“This has been one of the major hurdles. It is one thing getting a design and agreement but the hardest part was always going to be getting the funding” he continued.



“Once the work starts it is expected to take around four to five months for completion which indicates the significance of the work that will be carried out.”



A Spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure added: “Minister Nichola Mallon MLA met with local elected representative on Wednesday 11 August to update them on the Department’s proposals for an improvement scheme which will provide enhanced pedestrian facilities at the roundabout at the junction of McKinstry Road, Creighton Road and Stewartstown Road.



"Minister Mallon has stated that this issue is a priority for her and this new scheme is a clear demonstration of that commitment.

"The proposed scheme, which will include controlled pedestrian crossings on all approaches to the roundabout and changes to the roundabout alignment, is progressing to detailed design stage with the intention of commencing on site before the end of this financial year. The estimated cost of the scheme is currently in the region of £500k.”