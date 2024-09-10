Minister O'Dowd 'confident' Irish signage row at Grand Central 'can be resolved'

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd is “confident” that the Irish language signage row at the new Grand Central Station in Belfast “can be resolved”.



The new £340million transport hub opened on Sunday when buses and coaches began operating from Ireland’s largest transport facility. Trains are also due to run from eight platforms in the near future.



However, the failure to erect dual-language signage has enraged Irish language campaigners who had previously met Minister O'Dowd to discuss the matter.

After concerns were expressed by Irish language groups last week, Translink said it is "continuing to engage with all interested parties with regards to multi-lingual signage at Belfast Grand Central Station for the official opening in the autumn of 2025".

It added: "Recognising the diversity of language and culture in our society, Irish will feature, in common with a variety of other languages spoken in Northern Ireland, as part of the multi-lingual welcome signage which is in place for the operational opening for the station for bus services, on Sunday, 8 September 2024."

Today, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson told the Andersonstown News: “Minister O’Dowd is committed to the visibility and promotion of Irish language across public services and in our society.



“He is continuing to engage with Translink in relation to Irish language signage at Grand Central Station and is confident that the matter can be resolved.”



Earlier, Cuisle Nic Liam from Conradh na Gaelige spoke of the group's frustration at the lack of bilingual signage.

“Since 2021 we have been consistently calling on Translink and engaging with them to ensure Translink would make the hub an inclusive and shared island and city-wide place for everyone. We wanted the hub to be reflective of Belfast and the growing number of people here who are choosing to live their lives through the medium of Irish.

“We’ve reached out to Translink on numerous occasions to seek meetings and when they were to no avail we reached out to Minister John O’Dowd once he came into office. Before, when there was no Stormont up and running, they had been using that as an excuse to put off making a decision but once we met John O’Dowd, he was very supportive and the meeting was very positive.”

In April this year Belfast City Council also wrote to Translink to ask that dual language signage be included in the new building.