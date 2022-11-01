Minister O’Dowd meets with Hannahstown residents over new footpath

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd has met with the Hannahstown Community Association regarding the provision of a new footway through the village.

Hannahstown Community Association have been campaigning for several years for a footpath in the Hannahstown area which would start from Lámg Dhearg to the top of the Hannahstown hill.

Following the meeting, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I had a very useful meeting with Hannahstown Community Association and assured them that improving facilities for pedestrians in Hannahstown is a priority for me.

“My Department is fully committed to progressing the design of the proposed new footway as soon as is practicable. The delivery of the scheme will be subject to the availability of funding when all statutory processes have been completed.”

Hannahstown Community Association Chairperson, Jim McCormick said that one of the main priorities of the Association has been pushing to get a footpath in the Hannahstown area.

“When Glenmeen Close was built way back in the 1970s, which is over 50 years ago, it was talked about then that a footpath would be made from the Glenmeen Close down to the church and obviously never happened and then the Community Association was formed over 20 years ago. One of our priorities has been pushing to get a footpath from Glenmeen Close down to the Church and Community Centre.

“We have had various Ministers over the past number of years and recently we had the Minister John O’Dowd out to show him as well. We had a meeting down in the centre along with the road officials. Currently the road officials have confirmed the detailed planning of the new fleetway is with designers at the minute and it is hoped we will have a more detailed plan out hopefully by the early part of next year.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn speaking with Minister O'Dowd

“We were pushing the Minister for confirmation of exactly when this may start and until all the appropriate ducks are in a row it is not possible to give any confirmed date at this stage, but he would be definitely pushing and ensuring that this project will be high on the priority of his department's list in trying to ensure that this is completed.

“I explained to him in Hannahstown we had major success in getting new a new centre, a new playpark and a new heritage square over the past 20 years. This is the last piece of the jigsaw in getting a proper footway from Glenmeen and Lámh Dhearg to the top of the Hannahstown Hill.”

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said there is a need for a footpath in the Hannahstown area.

“Hannahstown village needs a footpath. Sinn Féin have been campaigning alongside the local residents' association to deliver this vital piece of infrastructure to protect residents and young people using the road, the play park and Lámh Dhearg CLG pitches.

“Last Wednesday we had Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd MLA with us to see first-hand the need for this facility – he gave a commitment to drive the project forward as minister.”