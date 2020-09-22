Minister opens £1million Covid Safe Sports Pack fund

COMMUNITIES Minister Carál Ní Chuilín has announced the opening of a £1million fund to assist with the safe return to sport.

The Covid-19 Safe Sports Packs fund, which will be administered by SportNI, will be used for equipment to help clubs ensure a safe return to sport for children, participants, coaches, volunteers and parents.

Minister Ní Chuilín said: “I am delighted to announce the opening of this £1million fund for the sports sector, as together we take tentative steps to return to sport in a safe and measured way.

“We all have a role to play in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and the provision of this necessary PPE equipment to sports clubs and sporting organisations will help in our fight against this virus.

“I hope that by providing these Covid Safe Sport Packs to clubs, it will ease some of the financial strain which is associated with a safe return to sport in this new environment.”

This investment, will provide packs which will include a number of items including hand sanitiser, face masks, gloves and a Return to Sport Signage Pack, all of which will be invaluable in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Antoinette McKeown, Chief Executive of Sport NI said: “We have listened carefully to what the sports sector has been telling us recently as they facilitate a safe return to sport.

“One of the key challenges sports were facing was a need for adequate PPE for officials, coaches and leaders and participants.

“We are delighted that the Department for Communities provided this £1million to meet that challenge and we are inviting sports clubs and organisations to register an Expression of Interest to receive a free COVID Safe Sport Pack that will help protect and strengthen inclusive sports participation and support a safe return to sport.”

Sport clubs and sporting organisations should register their interest for the COVID Safe Sports Pack on the Sport NI website at: www.sportni.net/funding/our-funding-programmes/covid-safe-sport-project/

Sport NI will be working in partnership with Ulster Supported Employment Ltd (USEL), who will assemble and arrange delivery of the packs to sports clubs and organisations.