Hold the front page: Minister throws lifeline to local papers

An Executive decision to extend rates relief to the newspaper sector has been given the thumbs-up by local publishers.

Press revenues have been ravaged by the pandemic with bellwether customers across the retail, leisure and entertainment industries being forced to shut up shop in line with Covid restrictions.

But while rates relief to the end of this financial year — 31 March 2021 — had been extended to most shuttered businesses, newspapers were not covered.

📹 Finance Minister @conormurphysf outlines over £290m of allocations made as part of COVID-19 and January monitoring round funding.



Read more: https://t.co/dHTQZpRkjG pic.twitter.com/INElle2rtR — Dept of Finance (@dptfinance) January 21, 2021

That anomaly was put right yesterday evening when Finance Minister Conor Murphy — who has championed the case of newspapers — announced rates relief for newspapers as part of a £290m economic package for struggling businesses.

The independent newspaper publishers met via Zoom with Minister Murphy last year to push for rates relief and a Covid information advertising campaign – similar to Scotland where £2m was set aside for a newspaper drive — but a proposal to grant papers a rates holiday was blocked by DUP ministers, even though several prominent DUP representatives had pushed for support for the sector. Just last week, the publishers, including Jean Long of Alpha Group, Neil Evans of Spectator Group and Dominic McClements of North-West News Group has appealed again to the Executive to intervene to help local newspapers through the pandemic.

When the pandemic struck, several local newspapers across the North shut up shop for 12 weeks. They included the Newtownards Chronicle, Banbridge Chronicle and the Newry Reporter — while the Crossmaglen Examiner in South Armagh closed its doors permanently.

Last night, Minister Murphy said he was "pleased the Executive have agreed my proposal to extend the 12 months rates holiday to local newspapers which are a key part of the fabric of society".

Total cost of the rates relief to the public purse will be £.6m.

"This is a shot-in-the-arm for local newspapers," said Belfast Media Group managing director Máirtín Ó Muilleoir. "It ensures we can continue to provide a vital news service to our community while providing jobs and bolstering spirits."