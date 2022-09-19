Missing dog found in North Belfast – 15 months after being reported stolen

A MISSING pet dog has been found in a property in North Belfast – over a year after it was reported stolen by a South Belfast family.

Coco, a Chihuahua-Jack Russell cross, was stolen from her home on the Ormeau Road on June 27, 2021.

Last Thursday morning, police officers carried out a search of a property in the North Belfast and Coco was located and seized from the address.

Police said a 36-year-old male was subsequently cautioned on suspicion of handling stolen goods and enquiries remain ongoing.

Following the seizure, officers from Lisburn Road Police Station reunited a delighted Chelsea Gray (13) and her family with their pet dog.

PSNI Sergeant Matt Boucher said after a trip to the vets to confirm Coco was well and her microchip details were correct officers were delighted to be able to return her to her rightful owners after 15 months away.

“Coco’s disappearance had a devastating impact on its family and our enquiries have been ongoing since her disappearance to try and find her," he said.

“This was an intelligence-led search which led to the discovery of Coco at this address.

“It was a great feeling to see the Gray family’s reaction when we arrived unannounced at their front door with Coco in our arms. She certainly knew she was home as she barked loudly when we arrived outside the address.

“Coco’s return home was also a fantastic late birthday surprise for her owner Chelsea, who celebrated her 13th birthday last Wednesday.

“Our enquiries into the theft of Coco are ongoing but in the meantime we are delighted that we have been able to reunite her with her rightful owners.”

Anyone with any information about the theft of Coco is asked to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 2481 of 27/06/21.

Details can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.