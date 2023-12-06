Missing Twinbrook man Aaron McKinney found 'safe and well'

FOUND: Aaron McKinney (32) has been found safe and well after being reported missing for over three weeks

MISSING West Belfast man Aaron McKinney has been found safe and well after being reported missing since November 12.

Aaron (32) from Twinbrook was seen on the Glen Road on November 12 entering a Spar. Yesterday Police said after extensive searching they discovered he was seen on a bus travelling from the Falls Road to Wellington Place in the city centre before 10am on Sunday November 12.

This morning, Wednesday, Aaron’s sister Crístíona posted on Facebook that Aaron had been located. The post stated: “Aaron has been found and is safe and well. I would like to thank the community for supporting us in finding Aaron.

“We would also like to thank the PSNI, An Garda Siochána and all the search teams for their time and efforts as well as Danny Baker MLA.

“As a family we need time to process all of this and we will do everything to support Aaron and please respect our privacy at this time.”

The PSNI confirmed in a statement Aaron had been found. A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Missing person Aaron McKinney has been located. We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”