Concern after spate of North Belfast robberies

SINN Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has expressed her concern after a spate of robberies in North Belfast over recent days.

The latest incident took place at the SPAR Maxol garage in the Fortwilliam area of the Antrim Road last Sunday night (October 10).

At approximately 7.25pm, two men entered the store before one man, who was armed with a knife approached a member of staff behind the till area and demanded money. A till was handed over with a sum of money inside and both of the men made off and turned left onto the Antrim Road – making off in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Ash said: "One of the suspects, dressed all in black and wearing red gloves, was carrying a knife. The second man is described as wearing a blue face mask, grey top and grey shorts with grey trainers.

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them."

Further armed robberies were reported at a takeaway and shop on the Antrim Road in the early hours of both last Thursday and Friday morning.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “This latest robbery on Sunday evening is hugely concerning and my thoughts are with the traumatised members of staff.

“The robbery which took place on Sunday evening at the SPAR in the Fortwilliam area of the Antrim Road must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The criminals involved threatened staff with a knife during the terrifying incident.

“This is the latest in a series of robberies in the Antrim Road area and the human cost these incidents have on hard working people trying to make a living is huge.

“I’m calling on the PSNI to act and to anyone with any information to bring that forward as soon as possible.

“Workers in local shops and take-aways toiled throughout the pandemic to provide a service to this community and we must stand by them and support them.

“Those responsible for these robberies are criminals and need to be brought before the courts and held to account for their actions.”