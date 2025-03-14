MLAs endorse campaign to prescribe good mental health

UNITED: MLAs from all the main political parties joined New Script for Mental Health campaigners at Parliament Buildings Stormont to endorse the Give 5 Framework

MLAs from all the main political parties have endorsed a groundbreaking health campaign that promotes good mental health at the expense of prescription drugs.

The human rights framework is grounded on United Nations and World Health Organisation human rights standards and highlights essential steps that New Script for Mental Health is urging government to take in order to protect and promote people’s right to good mental health. It has been designed to expand and enhance the Public Health Agency’s Take 5 public messaging on health and wellbeing.

Alarmingly, antidepressant prescribing has quadrupled in two decades, with a 65 per cent rise among under-18s in the past decade and, following encouraging endorsement from cross-party MLAs, Sara Boyce, of Participation and the Practice of Rights, is confident that steps can and will be taken to stop the annual increase in prescribing antidepressants to then reverse the trend.

Sara said: “We have been campaigning long and hard to be heard by those who are making decisions everyday about the mental health of people living in local communities throughout NI.

“At Participation and the Practice of Rights our New Script for Mental Health campaign focuses on the growing global movement to rethink how communities understand and respond to mental distress and trauma.

“Our Give 5 Framework urges the need for transformational change in NI and we welcome the endorsement that this framework has received today from MLAs from all parties.

AISLING AWARD WINNERS '23: New Script receive the Health & Well-Being Award from Hugh Cormican, founder of healthcare device company Cirdan

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has endorsed our framework as we continue to build a societal conversation on mental health, led by people with first-hand experience of mental health struggles as well as those working at the coal face of mental health services.”

The five elements of the New Script for Mental Health Give 5 Framework are Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning and Give People dignity.

Now that the main political parties have endorsed Give 5, you and your organisation can lend your support too by adding your name and company logo to the campaign at: www.nlb.ie/campaigns/mental-health