Mother’s heartbreak as her son’s killer gets three years for manslaughter

DISGUSTED: Darren O’Neill’s siblings Lee, Danielle and Nikita, hold a treasured portrait of Darren, following the sentencing of Joseph Dorrian for the 22-year-old’s manslaughter

THE mother of a young Turf Lodge man who died after a so-called ‘one punch’ assault on a County Down beach has described the sentencing of the accused as an “insult” to the family.

Darren O’Neill (22) died in hospital after the altercation on Tyrella Beach in June 2019.

Last Friday, Joseph Dorrian (23), of Lakeview, Crumlin, was sentenced to three years, to be served half in prison and half on licence.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Darren’s heartbroken mum, Anne Marie, recalled the events of June 27, 2019.

“On 27th June, Darren texted me to ask for a lend of £10 to go to the beach. He came into the house, ironed his clothes and got the money and left,” she explained.

“I had no idea who Darren was going to be with Joseph Dorrian that day.

“I remember police arriving at my door at 10pm that night. They told me I get to the RVH because Darren had been assaulted.

“When we arrived, Darren was already dead.”

VICTIM: Darren O’Neill (22)

During a lengthy trial, it was claimed that Darren and Joseph Dorrian were ‘best friends’ but Anne Marie rubbished this. She is deeply unhappy that Dorrian was charged with manslaughter.

“Joseph Dorrian and Darren were not best friends. They were associates. They lived in the same street.”

Anne Marie was forced to identify her son in a morgue and says this was not a “one-punch” incident which it has been described as by police.

“This was not a one-punch attack. Darren had a catastrophic head injury. His main artery in his neck was ruptured and his neck was broken. His neck also had a big bruise on it and a large area of blood underneath. He also had a mark on his lip. I raised Darren for 22 years and had to go to the morgue and identify him. His nose to me was also broken. He also had other bruising to his left side and backside.”

Reacting to the sentencing of Dorrian, Ann Marie continued: “I am absolutely disgusted. It is a total disgrace. It was a slap for my family and my kids and what they have been through.

“It was a big relief for him to be found guilty in court but three years was an insult.

“Joseph Dorrian will have to take responsibility for what he has done. He has shown no remorse either.”

Anne Marie says her entire family has been left “broken” and says her son had his “whole life ahead of him”.

“This has affected my whole entire family. We are all broken and devastated.

“We have lost a child before. Lauren’s anniversary was this week. With Darren getting murdered, it is a totally different type of grief.

“We still go in to his room every night and put the light on, fix his bed, smell his bed and tell him we love him.

“The kids go to Tyrella as much as they can to bring him down wee flowers.

“Darren was only 22 years of age. He had his whole life ahead of him with a good family and good friends.

"I will question every day why my Darren was with Joseph Dorrian that day.”