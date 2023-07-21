MOTORING: MG reliving glory days with XPOWER

MORRIS Garages, or MG as it became known, was created in 1930, becoming part of BMC in 1952 and eventually part of British Leyland in 1968.

After British Leyland went bust in 2005, MG was bought by a Chinese consortium. Cars were made in China for the home market for some years with the first new MG coming here in 2011. Move forward 12 years and MG is now the fastest growing car brand in the UK, with a market-leading range of electric vehicles that are encouraging more and more drivers to switch to zero-emission motoring.

MG was famous for building sporty, exciting, affordable cars. Today, the company concentrates on being a driving force in the rapidly expanding electric car market by building a reputation for outstanding design, market-leading technology and excellent value for money.

Continuing their quest to produce excellent cars, the company has announced the new MG4 XPOWER, the most powerful production MG ever built. The new car is one of the most hotly anticipated new cars of 2023 and is now the flagship of the MG4 EV range. Priced from £36,495, it firmly underlines MG’s ‘Get More’ philosophy and it’s an EV performance car that offers drivers breathtaking power at an extremely competitive price. The XPOWER features a dual motor powertrain that delivers 430bhp positioning it alongside the most potent high-performance hatchbacks on the market. Capable of 0-62mph in a mind blowing 3.8 seconds, which is Porsche-level performance, the XPOWER’s electrifying performance contrasts with an understated exterior design, in contrast to the usual design features of high-powered hatchbacks.

The XPOWER is available to order now and promises to be one of the most exciting electric cars of 2023, marking a milestone in MG’s return to the performance car market. New driver-focused features including launch control and a Dynamic Driving Management, providing live lap time and G-Force data. The XPOWER retains the high levels of technology and equipmen, with exceptional storage, interior cabin, and boot space and all with sports car performance. Exterior design and specification enhancements include orange XPOWER brake caliper covers, a two-tone black roof, 18’’ ‘Cyclone’ alloy wheels, polished trim accents, and a new Racing Green colour option exclusive to the XPOWER. Black Alcantara seat upholstery and metal sports pedals plus advanced driver assistance come as standard including Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Opening Warning and a 7-year/80,000-mile transferable warranty.

The all-new Dynamic Cornering Control System is available for the first time on an MG, with a locking electronic differential and Intelligent Motor Control, sending power where it’s needed around all four wheels for maximum traction and composure on the road. A comprehensive series of suspension upgrades, featuring recalibrated spring and damper tuning, stiffer anti-roll bars and sharper steering are matched to uprated, ventilated 345mm discs on all four corners, reducing 62-0mph stopping distance to just 33.9 metres.

Premium Bridgestone Turanza tyres offer excellent levels of grip. The car has a claimed range of up to 439 miles and be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes.

I owned a couple of modern generation hot MGs including the MG Maestro, a car that spoke to me, and I loved my MGs. Just like the XPOWER, they were fast, funky, loaded with technology and were extremely good-looking cars. This one has got to be worth a test drive.