MOTORING: US firm favourite to reach our shores

FRANK Sinatra said: “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.” Could this be the case with Ford’s new all electric Explorer, which in the US and mainland Europe, has been a household name for year?

This Explorer is born from a technical collaboration between Ford and VW and offers a choice of three power outputs: The entry-level model at 168bhp which has a single electric motor and rear wheel drive; a mid-range option with 282bhp; and the 335bhp top of the range four-wheel drive version with twin motors. Ford claim it has a range of up to 310 miles depending on which version you go for, and can be charged to 80 per cent in as little as 25 minutes with a fast charger.

Inside there is a 5.0in digital instrument cluster and a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be moved up and down to suit drivers of different heights; having similar software to the established Mustang Mach E suggests that the system will be responsive, have clear graphics and logical menus. At the base of the screen, there’s a storage nook that contains USB-C sockets, ideal for housing your phone while on charge. A wireless charging pad is standard, as are wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and there’s a pair of ports in the back to keep passengers’ devices charged.

The Explorer’s centre console is huge, and can hold loads as diverse as a 15-inch laptop or three 1.5-litre drinks bottles. It also houses a divider that can be used as an emergency ice scraper and the drinks holders can be lowered out of the way or removed altogether. Available driver assistance features include automatic lane-change on the motorway and a system which applies gentle steering inputs to keep you centred in your own lane.

A self-parking system should help to take the stress out of parallel parking and a reversing camera and birds-eye view system should help avoid any embarrassing scrapes in tight multi-storey car parks. The boot is not bad with the back seats up and excellent when they are folded down.

Prices will start from around £40,000, undercutting rivals EV6 and Nissan Ariya and it will be available in late 2023.

Drivers using mobile phones a stubborn problem

ROAD safety organisations are reminding motorists to commit 100 per cent of their attention to their journeys and not to be tempted to use hand-held phones whilst on the move.

Avoiding mobile phones completely whilst driving is a responsible choice as it reduces the risk of being distracted, and using a hand-held mobile phone is an offence punishable by a £200 fine and six penalty points. Hands-free use may be legal, but drivers still risk being distracted when dialling, talking, texting, or browsing during journeys.

Official figures for 2021 show that many drivers are still being observed using hand-held devices whilst driving.

The worst groups of offenders were van drivers, then males aged 17 to 29. Neil Worth of GEM Motoring Assist appealed to all drivers to see the safety benefits of leaving the phone alone while we are at the wheel.

He said: “By ensuring you don’t have conversations or try to read or respond to data on your phone, you’re reducing the risk you face and the risk you pose to others, you can focus on the journey, the road ahead, and the hazards that may be developing. It just takes a bit of planning to ensure you build in time to break your journeys to check voicemails, texts, and emails.”

GEM has a number of simple tips regarding mobile phones and driving. Only use a handheld mobile phone when you are safely parked, with the engine off and the handbrake on. Do not pick your phone up in any other driving situation, including when you’re stationary at traffic lights or queueing in traffic, that’s illegal. The only exception is an emergency where it would be unsafe or impractical to stop. Don’t assume that using a hands-free kit means you have dealt with the risk. You are still allowing yourself to be distracted from the task of safe driving, and you could be prosecuted for “not being in control” (an offence that carries a £100 fine and three penalty points).

Take a few minutes before a journey to make important calls or to check messages and emails. Work together with friends, family, and work colleagues to remove the expectation that we should be available all the time and plan journeys to build in breaks from driving for calls, texts, etc. Using a mobile phone whilst driving is dangerous, so please, don’t be tempted – a handsfree kit is as little as £9.99.

You know it makes sense.

Isuzu picks up top award

ISUZU’S award-winning pick-up, the D-Max, is the motore news outlet Top Gear’s best off-road vehicle for 2023.

Top Gear has a massive presence in the motoring world, including the television programme (currently suspended) and online and print media channels. It said that the D-Max is number one on a list that includes pick-ups, 4x4s and supermini subcompact cars. All vehicles were examined for affordability, versatility, comfort, and most importantly, off-road capability.

Top Gear, renowned for its highly informed and respected views on automotive topics, described the Isuzu D-Max as having “unreal off-road capability” with “top-spec trims”.

Alan Able, Managing Director of Isuzu said: “Receiving this level of recognition proves that having a team of committed individuals and an outstanding product means that you can really compete with the big players in the market.”

The D-Max range is renowned for its jack-of-all-trades character and with its versatility and capability, proves to be an excellent family pick-up, in addition to a serious workhorse. The D-Max has further been refined for leisure seekers and thrilling adventures, with an improved off-road capability allowing it to explore the all-terrain like never before. With every 4x4 vehicle in the Isuzu D-Max range, the intelligent 4WD shift can be utilised whilst driving, offering modes for normal driving conditions, terrain with minimal traction, and extreme off-road landscapes.

The higher specified vehicles in the range are also fitted with a button-activated rear differential lock, enabling them to traverse highly uneven terrain. Add to that the impressive ground clearance and it helps make the D-Max second to none in the pick-up world.