MOTORMAN: Alfa goes high-tech while keeping its identity

ALFA Romeo have just launched the new Tonale in two highly specified versions, the Ti and Veloce, and the ‘Speciale’ launch edition, all of which have their own distinct identities but featuring rich technological features together with the sportiness expected from an Alfa Romeo.



The Tonale is the most technologically advanced Alfa Romeo ever, possessing as it does top-level connectivity and an innovative infotainment systems integrated with Amazon Alexa. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with DAB radio, and Bluetooth navigation together with a six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad.



The car features dual zone air conditioning, automatic headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror and electric folding and heated exterior mirrors. It has keyless ignition, powered tailgate, and front and rear parking sensors with backup camera, cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking. Drowsy driver detection will tell when you need coffee and a break and speed assist and traffic sign recognition are all standard to the Tonale range.





The Ti version has a satin chrome V front bezel, 18-inch dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels, a gloss-black body kit, with satin side and front inserts, and black painted mirror caps. Inside, sporty black cloth upholstery, driver’s seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, 60/40 split rear seats with ski pass and sporty leather steering wheel with a start button mark out the Ti. The Veloce builds on this with its own body style kit, with matt side and front inserts, gloss black window surround, privacy glass and 19-inch alloy wheels with red Brembo brake calipers. Inside, the Veloce adds aluminium pedals and door sills and column mounted aluminium shift paddles to the distinctive black and red Alcantara upholstery.



Under the skin, the Veloce also features Alfa Dual Stage Valve suspension for a very compliant ride.



The Speciale launch edition mirrors the look of the Veloce but adds 20-inch alloy wheels and dark Speciale badges. The range is available in a choice of six solid metallic and tri-coat colours, a leather pack is available on all trims.



The Tonale is powered by the brand’s first electrified powertrain which is a 1.5-litre 160hp petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a 48-volt 15KW, 55-Nm ‘P2’ electric motor. It features a brake-by-wire system for regenerative braking and Dynamic Torque Vectoring. Prices on the road are between £38,595 and £42,495 or on Personal Contract Purchase at £429 over four years with deposit of £8,000.



A very ‘Speciale’ Alfa Romeo indeed.

Kia revamp for an old favourite

The XCeed is well worth a look.



A FEW new cars this week starting with Kia who have revealed the new XCeed compact crossover (above) with a range of updates three years after it first went on sale with new prices starting from £22,995 for petrol models and £32,595 for the low-emissions PHEV model.



The XCeed has received a series of product enhancements for 2023, including a bold new exterior design, an enhanced interior, and the addition of a new ‘GT-Line S’. The new line-up includes the 2, 3, a new ‘GT-Line S’ model the later designed to evoke a sense of sportiness. The ‘GT-Line S’ replaces the earlier 4 and is packed with a generous level of standard equipment including the new GT-Line body kit, 18-inch alloy wheels and GT-Line seats and steering wheel.



The anticipated best-seller in the line-up is the 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox producing 158 bhp. The engine features technology enabling it to shift continuously between combustion cycles to maximise performance and efficiency .



The PHEV has the same plug-in hybrid system from before, based on a 1.6-litre GDi, paired with a 44.5 kW electric motor and 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It delivers its combined 139 bhp via a six-speed double-clutch transmission and can travel up to 30 miles on electric power alone.



The ‘2’ grade is priced from £22,995 and offers a generous specification as standard. This includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED bi-function headlights, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 4.2-inch supervision driver instrument cluster, it has a seven-speaker audio system, all-round electric windows with front auto system, reversing camera, USB-C and USB-A sockets in the front cabin, and a USB-C sockets in the rear, forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with city pedestrian and cyclist recognition, intelligent Stop and Go, cruise control and speed limiter, it has leather-trimmed steering wheel and faux leather-trimmed gearshift, black cloth upholstery and 60:40 split-folding rear seats. That’s a lot of features on a £22,995 car.



Moving up, the 3 is priced from £25,495, and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, privacy glass, rain-sensing wipers, electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors, black cloth and faux leather upholstery, front passenger seat height adjuster, lumbar support and heated front seats, dual-zone automatic air conditioning and rear parking sensors. And then there’s the sporty ‘GT-Line S’ priced from £29,995, it adds more kit, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof with tilt and slide function and automatic electric roll blind, memory driver’s seat, heated rear seats, power tailgate, eight-speaker audio system, 12.3-inch supervision instrument cluster, wireless mobile phone charger, parallel parking assist, front and rear parking sensors, blind.

MG electric is packing a lot of punch





MG has announced its much-anticipated MG4 EV (above), an all-electric hatchback focusing on customer space, technology, affordability and driving quality.



The all-electric hatchback promises customers affordable zero emissions motoring without compromise. Three specifications are available: the MG4 EV SE Standard Range, the SE Long Range, and the Trophy Long Range. The SE Standard Range is priced from £25,995, the SE Long Range from £28,495 and the Trophy Long Range from £31,495.



As well as having a modern striking new design, the MG4 EV offers exceptional storage and cabin and boot space within its compact exterior dimensions. As the first model to use the new base platform, this car will pave the way for all new MGs. The new design will offer great roadholding thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, a rear-wheel drive configuration and a low centre of gravity afforded by the battery design and placement. The MG4 EV Standard Range will be capable of a 218 miles range, with Long Range SE and Trophy Models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively.





Faithful to MG’s Get More approach, all MG4 EVs will have a seven-year warranty. The simple, elegant interior will be packed with hi-tech features, including a 10.25’’ floating infotainment screen and a 7’’ driver display. The SE trim will be available with standard or long-range batteries, both equipped with the company’s advanced driver assistance system, automatic LED headlights and rear lights, rear parking sensors, 17’’ alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and automatic climate control.



Long-Range SE models also include MG’s innovative Active Grille which regulates air flow according to vehicle requirements. This improves aerodynamic efficiency by up to 30 per cent and can increase this EV’s range by as much as 10 per cent The Trophy specification will be capable of 270 miles on a single charge thanks to a long-range battery as standard.



Trophy models will be equipped with an upgraded MG Pilot system, with the inclusion of Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Additionally, a two-tone roof, rear privacy glass, twin aero rear spoiler, leather interior with electric driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth key, satellite navigation, 360 camera, wireless phone charging and an upgraded MG iSmart system compatible with live services are all standard.



Six colours are available from launch: Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, and Dynamic Red joined by two new colours: Camden Grey and Volcano Orange.

TURKINGTON LEADS HOME

SHOWING blistering pace last Saturday, Armagh’s Colin Turkington took pole position for Round 19 of the 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship at Snetterton, leading home a BMW one-two.



Turkington claimed a relatively routine lights-to-flag victory as the four-time champion kept BMW stablemate Jake Hill at bay.



ROKiT MB Motorsport’s Hill held off Tom Ingram in similar fashion, as the leading trio held station throughout the contest. Turkington started this race six points ahead at the top of the table, now he was 13 points clear of Ingram.



In the second race Colin fought off a determined attack from both Hill and Ingram into and through the first series of corners, but his superb form continued as the Team BMW star produced his second commanding victory of the day.



The third race was run as a reverse grid race, meaning cars placed one to ten in the previous race started tenth to first respectively. Turkington started from ninth on the grid and after dropping one place at the start he worked his way through to sixth, not the dream 500th race Colin would surely have been dreaming of, but two wins and a sixth leave him 15 points ahead of Ingram.



The BTCC circus now moves on to Thruxton on August 27/28.

