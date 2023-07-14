MOTORMAN – GERRY FALOONA: From the sublime to the ridiculous

THE sublime is the Kia EV9. Kia has revealed pricing and specifications for the most expensive KIA ever, the EV9, a flagship three-row electric SUV.

There are three grades ‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’, each a seven-seater as standard. All three models offer a long-range battery pack with a range of more than 300 miles from a single charge, a charge that can be boosted from 10-to-80 per cent in as little as 25 minutes using a high-powered charger.

Standard equipment across the whole line-up is huge and includes a three-screen dashboard layout, Kia Connect telematics system, Heated and ventilated front seats and outer second-row seats, Electric folding and adjustable heated door mirrors, Rain-sensing wipers, Electronic rear-view mirror, LED headlamps and rear lamps, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights, Rear privacy glass, Dual-zone air conditioning systems, Heated steering wheel, Smart power tailgate with height adjustment, and split-folding rear seats too mention but a few, the spec is amazing.

The entry level ‘Air’ is priced from £64,995 on-the-road, the ‘GT-Line’ which is loaded with even more than the standard tech and comfort is priced from £72,495, and the GT-Line S’ starts at an eye watering £75,995. The GT-Line S has a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain with up to a 308-mile potential range. This model has 21-inch alloy wheels, Front sunroof with tilting and sliding functions, Second row sunroof with sliding blind, Head-up display, and a 14-speaker Meridian Premium Sound System. It’s a lot of car, but £80k is an awful lot of money for a KIA!

Dacia Spring

Then there is the ridiculous. Dacia has confirmed that their highly anticipated Spring is on its way as a game-changing all-electric city car that is Europe’s most affordable electric car. It has proved a resounding success in Europe, with a huge number of drivers won over by its features, but mostly its highly attractive price.

Introduced in 2021, the five-door supermini has made electric mobility widely accessible to everyone, with more than 120,000 sales across Europe since its launch. Often purchased as a household’s second car, the Spring is mostly used as the main means of transport during the week. It can be charged fully in 3.5 hours and will run for more than 140 miles which represents upwards of a week’s motoring. Dacia believe this little car will plug a huge gap in the market for a highly usable, quality EV that won’t break the bank to buy or run, calling it a ‘no-nonsense’ blend of value, efficiency, and durability.

It certainly won’t be everybody’s idea of a family car, it isn’t ideal for runs up and down the motorway or for going on holiday, but it could be a well-priced runaround for shopping, school runs or a car for students getting to school, college, or university. The starting price will be below £20,000 making it the most affordable all electric car on the market.

