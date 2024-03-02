MOTORMAN: Mercedes Cabriolet is an open-top joy – but at a price

IF you’re in the market for a premium level convertible coupe, you may be happy to hear that the new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is here, with prices from £52,995 to £63,31 on the road.

Combining the stunning design of the CLE Coupé and a multi-layer fabric soft top that can be raised or lowered in as little as 20 seconds, this new addition continues the tradition of elegant, four-seat open-top vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. The car is available in four specifications: AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus and Premier Edition, and customers have the choice of four or six-cylinder petrol engines, or a four-cylinder diesel, all with mild-hybrid technology.

It’s equipped with an electrically operated fabric acoustic soft top with an insulated multi-layer structure that can be raised or lowered while the vehicle is travelling at up to 37mph. When lowered, a powered divider automatically separates the folded soft top from the remaining luggage space.

The year-round usability of the CLE Cabriolet is further enhanced by an electric wind deflector system and a modified heating system, both fitted as standard. Beyond the soft top, the Cabriolet benefits from the same cutting-edge comfort, convenience, and safety technologies as the Coupé. Standard equipment on all models includes the latest MBUX infotainment system with a free-standing 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch driver-oriented central display, in portrait format. The central display can be tilted electrically to prevent glare when the roof is lowered.

AMG Line models feature 18” AMG alloy wheels, thermatic automatic climate control, LED high performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, a multifunction sport steering wheel in Nappa leather, dynamic 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless device charging, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, and the Parking Package with a reversing camera.

The Premium adds 19” AMG alloy wheels, digital light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, MBUX augmented reality for navigation and the Parking Package with a 360° camera. Premium Plus further adds 20” AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, the Energising Plus package with climatised multi-contour massage front seats, seven comfort programmes, the air balance Package with ioniser, a head-up display, and a 17-speaker Burmester 3D SurroundSound system with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

Premier then adds the Night Package including 20” AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels in black, a heated steering wheel and Nappa leather upholstery. You can choose from eight body colours with the soft top available in Black, Red or Grey.

Inside customers can specify leather in Black, Tonka Brown/Black, Macchiato Beige/Black or Power Red/Black. Premier features Nappa leather upholstery as standard in Black, Tonka Brown/Black or White.

All engine choices are paired with the latest-generation nine-speed automatic transmission and 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is available in two output levels: 204 hp from the CLE 200 and 258 hp from the CLE 300. The CLE 450 equipped with the 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine has 381 hp, while the CLE 220d with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine has 197 hp.

The CLE 300 and CLE 450 feature variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive. All models feature a choice of drive modes and agility control sports suspension.