MOTORMAN: New Lexus proves small is beautiful

THE all-new Lexus LBX is on its way – a small upmarket crossover that’s set to rival models like the Audi Q2 and Mini Countryman and is the smallest Lexus ever built. It will be available to pre-order from July with the first cars arriving in March 2024.

Designed to appeal to European buyers, the LBX ushers in a shift in design for Lexus with slimmer headlights and a lower bonnet, along with a contrasting black roof and door pillars for a sleek look. It also looks striking when viewed from behind, thanks to an intricate full-width lightbar, chrome detailing flanks the rear bumper mimicking the front fog light housings, and inside it will have a simple layout with the feel and atmosphere of a higher segment model thanks to the liberal use of soft-touch and premium materials.

It features a new 12.3-inch digital instrument panel that changes its appearance depending on which driving mode is chosen. The information it displays can also be customised by the driver. Ahead of the centre console, there’s a 9.8-inch touchscreen running the latest Lexus Link Connect software that’s compatible with spoken commands, along with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Users of Apple and Android devices can also use a digital key to unlock and even start the car direct from their phone. The digital key can also be shared with other people who need to use the car.

Other highlights are over-the-air software updates, ambient lighting with up to 50 different colours and optional extras like a head-up display and 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system with a subwoofer integrated into the back door. Practicality isn’t likely to be a strong point, however, as the LBX offers only 332 litres of boot space behind the rear seats, which is roughly 60 litres down on the comparable Toyota Yaris Cross and some way behind the Audi Q2. The all-wheel-drive E-Four version is expected to be even tighter on luggage space. This model will only be available with a full-hybrid powertrain based around a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and automatic gearbox.

The LBX offers a combined power of 134bhp for a less than impressive 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds. Lexus has taken steps to make the LBX feel quieter and smoother on the move, in keeping with its premium image. The brand also claims improvements to the powertrain mean it can run more than 50 per cent of the time in electric mode in city drivin. Although it hasn’t yet released fuel economy figures it is expected that it will return 62mpg while further details on the four-wheel drive E-Four version with a second electric motor are expected this autumn.

Pricing should start at just under £35,000 on the road.