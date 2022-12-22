MOTORMAN: Shock festive drink-driving attitudes revealed

AT this time of the year, are you more or less likely to take a drink and drive? A survey conducted by a leading road safety charity gave some shocking results.

More than four-in-ten respondents said that they would drink anywhere between one and ten units of alcohol and still get behind the wheel. Of those who said they would drink and drive, 62 per cent said that they would drink one to three units, 31 per cent admitted they would drink four to six units, and – alarmingly – seven per cent declared that they would drink seven to ten units.

Interestingly, it was the residents of Scotland, where there are more stringent drink-drive laws, who were found to be the least likely to drink-drive, with only 26 per cent saying they would drive while under the influence of alcohol. 67 per cent of drivers here said they would not drink alcohol before getting behind the wheel. Statistics show that having the drink that takes you over the limit could cost you up to £70,000 from loss of income, fines, and additional transport costs, not to mention the embarrassment.

Coca-Cola have announced the return of their Designated Driver campaign for December, which rewards drivers who stay sober on nights out in town to ensure their loved ones get home safely, with two free soft drinks or water. They also get free car parking and a car valet at Q-Park car parks in Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Galway every weekend during the month of December. For more details on the offer go to www.coca-cola.ie/designated-driver

And please – never ever drink and drive.

'OUTSTANDING' KIA EV6 CLAIMS CAR OF THE YEAR ACCOLADE

THE fully electric Kia EV6 has been crowned Car of the Year and Best Medium Car at the Car Expert Awards for 2022.

The EV6 picked up the award with positive reviews and almost universal acclaim from the independent motoring journalists making up the judging panel. Further success came for Kia with the Niro EV winning the Best New Small SUV category. Stuart Masson, Editorial Director at The Car Expert, commented on the EV6’s win: “The ability to choose between excellent range or power is a significant benefit for car buyers, while the EV6’s sprightly handling and bold design set it apart from the mainstream. Plus, the competitive pricing with plenty of equipment as standard really does make the EV6 an outstanding choice as Car of the Year.”

The winners of Car Expert Awards receive the titles by topping their category scored by a consolidation of reviews from 30 of the top automotive websites and titles. The result is surely then a true indication of the consensus of the automotive media, rather than the opinion of any one group. Amongst the criteria each car is judged by is the requirement to have a Euro NCAP safety rating of at least four stars. The CUPRA Born won the Best New Small Car and Best New Hot Hatch categories. The Born, being arguably the first electric hot hatch, has proven to be a popular choice for those looking for an EV with sporty performance.

Topping the Best New Performance Car category, the BMW 2 Series Coupé took the honours, the coupé’s smooth responsiveness and agile handling being praised by the judges. For families looking at updating their vehicle, the Nissan Ariya won Best New Medium SUV for its impressive 329-mile range and distinctive exterior design, while the Citroën C5 X secured Best New Large Car as a refreshing alternative in the crossover market with an affordable starting price.

Finally, Land Rover picked up two wins this year with the all-new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models winning Best New Large SUV and Best New Performance SUV respectively. The Land Rovers were praised for their luxurious interiors, class-leading off-road prowess and the range of petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

SANTA’S sleigh is set to be the second most important mode of transport this Christmas, as it has revealed that 81 per cent of motorists polled in a recent survey will be relying on their car over the festive period.

A survey of 2,000 motorists endorsed what Chris Rea said, driving home for Christmas is on the cards for many. With Christmas just a few days away this research offers an insight into how people plan to travel this holiday season. Most drivers plan on making four to six journeys between Christmas Eve and January 2, with the majority covering less than 50 miles.

Disappointingly, the research showed that we drivers here in the North will be most reliant on a car over the festive period with 94 per cent saying they would be dependent on their car during the holidays. It says so much about our dismal public transport system that people must rely on cars, especially those who live rurally. I am sure, like me, you have waited in the cold for a scheduled bus that never showed up as you watched people in cars making their way along in a warm, comfortable environment. Whilst many of us have excellent local taxi depots to call on, and they are mostly large and very reliable, that cannot always be said over the festive season with a shortage of staff and drivers.

Roads are much busier at this time of year with shoppers and homecomers going about their holiday business, and as we have already seen this winter, the weather can be extremely volatile. Please remember to drive carefully and be aware of other road users and festive revellers.

Merry Christmas.