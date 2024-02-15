WATCH: New deli opens at Mount Alverno garage

DELI READY: Karen and Sinead from Mount Alverno garage deli display some of the delicious hot food available daily

A BRAND new deli is now open at the popular MACE Mount Alverno Garage on the Springfield Road.

Open from 6am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday, the deli is the latest exciting addition to the revamped garage shop in recent months.

The deli specialises in all things chicken – all home-made and freshly cooked every day.

For hot food, the deli has chicken goujons, chicken burgers and daily specials, including mouthwatering chicken curry.

At breakfast time, you can avail of a range of hot items such as bacon, sausage, black and white pudding and sodas,to name but a few.

There is also a full salad bar, offering a range of sandwiches, wraps, ciabattas and baguettes which are all made fresh in front of you.

The family-run business recently celebrated their four-year anniversary and the deli is the latest addition to the thriving garage, which includes a Costa Coffee machine, ready meals, Lotto, gas and electric and much more.

FAMILY BUSINESS: Owner Brendan Nugent with wife Joleen and children Chloe and Archie

Store Manager, Margaret McDonnell said: “We are very excited to open the new deli and we are sure our customers will love it.

“We think it is a great addition to the shop and to the local Springfield Road community.

“We look forward to welcoming you in to try the new deli. You will not be disappointed.”

MACE Mount Alverno

703-705 Springfield Road

Belfast

BT12 7FP

Tel: 028 9023 3460