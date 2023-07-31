Mount Eagles fire being treated as 'arson with intent to endanger life'

A FIRE at a house in Glen Eagles is being treated as "arson with intent to endanger life".

Police are appealing for information following a blaze at a property in the Mount Eagles Glen area on Saturday night.

The Fire Service attended the blaze which was reported before 11:40pm. Significant damage has been caused to the property but police have confirmed no one was inside at the time of the attack.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “We are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life and would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 2157 of 29/7/23.”