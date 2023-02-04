New hotel plan for West Belfast to complement the redeveloped Casement Park

A FOUR-star hotel and spa is set to open at the foot of Black Mountain to coincide with the redevelopment of Casement Park.



The Mountainview Hotel (Óstán Radharc an tSléibhe) will create 100 new jobs and will be located at the new Glenmona site on the Glen Road, representing an investment of between £10 and £15 million.



Commenting on the plans, Executive Director at Fáilte Feirste Thiar, Harry Connolly, said that the new hotel will operate as a social enterprise and complement the existing tourism and hospitality offering in the area.



“We have brought forward this ambitious plan to develop a four-star hotel in the heart of West Belfast as part of a wider programme to ensure the benefits of tourism both socially and economically are felt at a local neighbourhood level.



“The hotel will be led as part of an exciting new venture between Fáilte Feirste Thiar and the Ortus Group who are themselves a flagship social enterprise with responsibility for social and economic transformation.”



The hotel will have upward of 50 rooms and will be situated within walking distance of the new Casement Park development.



“The hotel will also consist of substantial function and event facilities catering for small concerts, conferences, functions and events,” he continued.



“We hope to have a spa facility located within the hotel so that patrons can come, relax and unwind.”



Harry said that the hotel will add significant value to the established visitor attractions in West Belfast.



“West Belfast is known throughout the world as a platform for social progress and many visitors are keen to come and engage with the West Belfast story from conflict to peace.



“West Belfast is rich in culture and busting at the seams with a huge heritage and historical offering from the political murals at the International Wall to the new St Comgall’s centre right through to world-class attractions at Colin Glen Forest Park and the Belfast Hills.

The hotel will be in walking distance of Casement Park



“Coming on stream in the near future we have the Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre which will tell the story from conflict to peace as well as a new hospitality offering.



“In addition to that will be the new Casement Park which is set to open for the 2026 GAA season and attract Ulster Championship finals, All-Ireland quarter-finals and a year-round stadium operation that will be the pride of Ulster.”



Harry added that the hotel will allow visitors to come to West Belfast and stay in the area, increasing gateway tourism and dwell time within the local area.



“We are very much at an embryonic stage where we have sourced our site at Glenmona, we hope to secure some initial funding from Belfast City Council’s Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund which will allow us the project to gather some traction.



“We have already engaged with a wide traction of both social and commercial lenders who have expressed an interest in being involved in this exciting project.



“When you look beyond what we have done in West Belfast, this is really the next stage of us realising our full potential as a tourism destination.”