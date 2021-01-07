Mourners at funeral of Lucy McIIhatton hear how she was 'loved by so many'

FINAL JOURNEY: The funeral of Lucy McIlhatton was held at St Teresa's Church on the Glen Road this morning

THE heartbroken family of Lucy McIIhatton, who was knocked down and killed on Sunday night, gathered under grey skies this morning for the 24-year-old’s Requiem Mass at St Teresa’s Church on the Glen Road.

Lucy was struck by a silver Toyota Avensis car around 9pm on the Springfield Road near the junction with the Whiterock Road. A 44-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of several offences, has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Parish priest Fr Gabriel Lyons described the former St Dominic’s Grammar School for Girls pupil as a “natural A-star student who never boasted and took everything in her stride".

Fr Lyons spoke of how Lucy was her father Adrian’s “princess, her mother Anne’s best friend, an amazing sister to Sean".

"Her childhood was filled was busy activities. On their holidays in Donegal, long days were spent on the beach with her family – beautiful memories that will last forever.

“She had a wonderful group of friends who loved her and she was loved by so many and will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. Her cousins were like sisters and her aunts, uncles, grandparents were people that she loved and respected.”

In an emotional tribute paid earlier this week Lucy’s partner Olibhéar Ó Crothair described her as his “beautiful, beautiful angel.”

Fr Lyons said the central thing about Lucy was “her joy for life, her laughter”.

“She laughed at many things and it was a laughter that will fill the hearts of those who grieve for her forever. She will always be their Lucy.”

He added: “In this time of loss and great sadness for Lucy’s family when tragedy comes to our homes, we look for some sense or understanding.

“Of course that will not come to those who grieve the loss of Lucy who was at the threshold of her adult life with all the excitement and enthusiasm that goes with her young age. There can’t be any answers today because her sudden death does not make any sense to us.

"Her family and her friends are the people who are walking in the darkness of grief.”

Lucy was later laid to rest at Milltown Cemetery.