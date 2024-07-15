Movie Kneecap does the treble at Galway Film Fleadh

THE film Kneecap has scooped three prestigious awards at the Galway Film Fleadh – winning Best Irish Film, Best Irish Language Film and also the Audience Award.

The honours at Galway are the latest in a slew of gongs from some of the world’s top film festivals, including the NEXT Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival in January.

Based on the original story of the ground-breaking Irish language rap trio Kneecap, the film stars the band’s Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts alongside Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender.

Set in West Belfast in 2019, the Irish language movies chronicles how fate brings the trio together and how they then go on to “change the sound of Irish music forever”.

The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike and scored a major international deal with Sony Pictures Classics with the film now set for release across the globe from August.

Writer and Director Rich Peppiatt said: “For a film as dyed in the tricolour as Kneecap, the Irish premiere was always going to be special and the audiences in Galway have blown us away. To be honoured in the way we have at this beautiful festival is something we’ll never forget. Go raibh míle maith agat, the Fleadh.”

Rich Peppiatt speaking at the Galway Film Fleadh

Producer Trevor Birney said: “This is a huge endorsement, not only of Rich and Kneecap but also of our cast and crew as well as the financiers who supported us all the way. It’s been an amazing week in Galway, and we thank Miriam and the team for backing the film. Roll on the release so everyone can finally see this special film!”

Kneecap opens in cinemas across Ireland on 8th August.