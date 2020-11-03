Moving tribute paid to local victim of 9/11

A NEW Lodge man whose cousin was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York has been tracked down and presented with a stunning memento 19 years after the atrocity.

Bobby Quinn of Lancaster Street is the cousin of Brian Patrick Monaghan (21), whose body was recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Centre attack on September 11, 2001. Bobby has been located thanks to an initiative by Michael Burke, a New Yorker and Ground Zero volunteer who has links to County Sligo.

He teamed up with the GAA and is touring Ireland to commemorate those who died on September 11 to raise money for Irish charities. He’s searching for the relatives of the Irish dead in a moving process of tribute and commemoration. Michael volunteered following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre to help with the clean-up and rescue at Ground Zero.

Nineteen years later he is touring around Ireland distributing 9/11 jerseys to current and former players while raising money for local Irish charities, all with the aim of commemorating the deaths of the 2,977 killed on that fateful day.

NOT FORGOTTEN: Brian Monaghan

This week, Bobby and his wife, Rosie were presented with a commemorative USA flag in memory of Brian after Michael helped track them down to the New Lodge. Brian’s father, Bernard, moved from North Belfast to USA when he was just three years old. Brian grew up in Inwood, Manhattan, and qualified as a carpenter. He was on just his second day on the job at Certified Installation Services on the 98th floor of World Trade Centre 2 (the South Tower) when the attack happened.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Bobby said he is delighted to be presented with the commemorative flag.

“Brian’s father, Bernard was born here but went to America when he was about three years old,” he explained. “Brian was born and grew up in America. Me and my wife Rosie were over for his 21st birthday in August 2001 and then 9/11 happened the next month.

“I remember that day. I was working down the hold of a ship. An office worker called me to come up and have a look at the television. I thought it was a movie.

“I didn’t know if Brian was in there or not. We think Brian went in to help get others out with the firemen, many of whom he knew very well. He was more than likely thrown out of the building in the blast.

“Brian was found about three or four days later in Washington Street. He was identified by his arm with his tattoo of an Irish and American flag.

“Brian was a well-liked wee lad. He was only on his second day in the job as a carpenter.

“I am delighted to receive this flag. We still talk about Brian like he is still here. We have photographs around the house. We also went over to New York for the first and tenth anniversary.

“I am going to contact his dad, Bernard to tell him.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly, who presented Bobby with the flag said it was remarkable that the family had been tracked down 19 years later.

“I suppose this all started when Michael Burke got in touch with Gerry Adams who contacted me,” he said. “We knew the family had connections to North Belfast.

“It turned out through word of mouth and asking around that our party member Brian Quinn is actually a cousin of Bobby.

“The flag is a special commemorative one for 9/11. The red stripes are made up of the names of police, firemen and first responders who were killed. It is extraordinary 19 years later that we have got in touch with this family as a way to remember their loved one.

“9/11 was a huge moment in everyone’s lives and you remember where you were that day. I was with Gerry Adams and the late Martin McGuinness meeting Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

“Richard Haas was there as well and he called us in to see the footage of the attack on the television and we couldn’t believe it. Almost 20 years later, we have reached out to Bobby and they were delighted to receive the commemorative flag.”