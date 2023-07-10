New Pearse Elliott play at the Roddy's during Féile

FOLLOWING its sold-out run in March, ‘My Corona’ will return this August as part of the 35th Féile an Phobail at the newly-renovated Roddy McCorley's.

From the multi-award winning Brassneck Theatre Company who brought you 'The Holy, Holy Bus' and 'A Night with George', 'My Corona’ is a hilarious new show by acclaimed West Belfast playwright Pearse Elliott, that packs a powerful punch.

Starring Caroline Curran, the play follows nurse Donna as she navigates her way through the day-to-day challenges of working in a care home during the unprecedented times of the pandemic.

A no-nonsense, modern-day hero, with a cracking sense of humour, Donna encapsulates everything about the NHS that is truly worth fighting for.

‘My Corona’ will have audiences rolling with laughter and clapping for the real superheroes of the last few years; our incredible health workers.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday on the 75th anniversary of the NHS, actor Caroline Curran said people will be able to relate to many themes in the play.

"The play tells the story of Donna, a care worker reliving her life during the times of Covid, the people she encountered and all the stories that came with the pandemic," she said.

David McGivern (Director of the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre), Actor Caroline Curran and Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy

"It is a drama with comedy the whole way through it. It really brings out some of the stuff that we did during those times like the excitement of a takeaway getting delivered and queuing to get your shopping.

"Pearse has incorporated so many things into the play that I think many people will be able to relate to. It was a crazy time.

"It is also a big thumbs up and tribute to the NHS and all health staff who worked throughout the pandemic. People were losing their lives daily and they still got up every day to try and get us through it.

"People are going to love it and in the new Roddy's as well. I have been doing plays here for about ten years now and to see the renovation now is unbelievable. It is really exciting to be part of Féile at 35 years too.

"If you weren't able to catch it in March, please come along. It will be brilliant!"

Lyndsay Campbell, General Manager of Brassneck Theatre added: "Brassneck have always traditionally premiered their productions at the Roddy's and we are buzzing to bring it here after all the renovation as part of Féile at 35.

"The Roddy's is an absolutely amazing venue and we can't wait to bring it here in August.

"I only joined Brassneck in January and it was my first show that I worked on. Caroline is an amazing actor and really brings the play to life with so many stories from pandemic life. Pearse's writing hits that right balance between comedy and all the emotions that people went through.

"Tickets are selling fast, so please be quick."

'My Corona' will perform from August 8-13 at the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre as part of Féile An Phobail.

Tickets are available on Event Brite here.