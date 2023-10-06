'Dad was stolen from me', says daughter ten years on from father's murder

REMEMBERED: Jessica Kearney (18) with a photo of her dad, Kevin ahead of his tenth anniversary

THE daughter of a North Belfast man murdered ten years ago says she feels like her daddy was “stolen away” from her.

The body of 46-year-old father-of-four Kevin Kearney was found on October 8, 2013 in a lake in Alexandra Park. He had been shot dead. He lived at Dunmore Avenue close to the park where his body was found.

On the morning of his murder – then years ago this week – he left his daughter off to school, returned home and took his dogs for a walk. His body was discovered 36 hours later in a lake in the park after an alert was raised when he failed to return home.

A dissident republican group calling itself 'The IRA' claimed the killing and alleged that Kevin was involved in the drugs trade, a claim his family denies.

Kevin’s daughter, Jessica was just eight-years-old when her father was murdered. Now eighteen, she is still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“I feel like my daddy was stolen away from me,” she said. “He was so loving and funny and cared about me and my sister a lot.

“I will never forget the holidays and movie nights every Friday.”

Mum Charlene Whelan, who has two daughters to Kevin, (Jessica and Nicole) recalled the events of that fateful day ten years ago.

“It was a normal morning and we were both doing the normal school runs,” she explained. “Later in the afternoon, Kevin didn’t collect the youngest girl from school. I knew something wasn’t right.

“As the day went on, there were family and friends out looking for him and police searches. It wasn’t until the following afternoon that he was found.

“No one has ever been charged with Kevin’s murder. The PSNI gave me so much false hope over the years. After his fifth anniversary, police told me the investigation had gone cold.”

Ten years on, Charlene and her daughters are still in limbo over Kevin's murder and are still struggling to come to terms with losing him.

“I don’t know why Kevin was murdered. My two daughters need answers. Every year coming up to the anniversary, the feeling is a hundred times worse.

“My youngest, Jessica was only eight-years-old when Kevin was murdered. It affects her so much. She bottled everything up for years.

“The day Kevin died, part of all us died too. Kevin was larger than life. He lived for his kids.

“Kevin was a gentleman. He would have done anything for anybody. He kept himself to himself. He loved going to the gym, going for a run and looking after the kids.

10TH ANNIVERSARY: Kevin Kearney was murder in October 2013

“Ten years on, Kevin is lying in a grave, for what? We don’t know why. Kevin was a father and that is all he was. He didn’t bother anybody.

“I was left on my own to bring up the kids. I have a granddaughter now – how do I explain to her why her granda is not here?

“Ten years on, we are none the wiser as to why Kevin was murdered. I would not wish the aftermath of this on any family.

“Ahead of his tenth anniversary, I would appeal again for anyone that may have any information to come forward, especially for my kids.”

Anyone with information on Kevin's murder can contact detectives on the non-emergency 101 number or provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.