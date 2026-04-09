WITH nominations flowing in for Best of the West 2025, Natural World Products are proud be involved in the annual community awards once again.

The West Belfast company – based at Glenside Road – was founded over 30 years ago and is now Ireland’s leading recycler of organics. This year they are again sponsoring the 'Best Community Garden' category in the awards.

As well as specialising in products produced from the best-in-class recycling process, the company has a dedicated Community Outreach Team committed to supporting growing and sustainability projects in local communities.

The aim is to educate young people and other stakeholders as to the wide-ranging benefits of the effective recycling of organics. The company is a critical part of Ireland’s circular and bioeconomy working to effect change and deliver sustainable long-term outcomes that help address the challenges of climate change.

Sharon McMaster, Community Outreach Manager for Natural World Products, said: "We would like to encourage everyone to have their say and get nominating for your Best of the West for 2026.

"We particularly invite nominations for the Best Community Garden Award, celebrating outstanding community gardens and allotments that bring people together and make a positive local impact.

"Natural World Products recycles local organic waste and produces peat-free New Leaf compost.

"Over the past few years, we have proudly supported many of West Belfast’s community gardens and allotments through the provision of compost and ongoing horticultural support.

This year's Best of the West Awards will take place on Friday, June 5 at the Devenish.

Nominations is by online only. You can nominate your 'Best of the West' across a range of categories here. Nominations closes on Friday, April 17.