Nature is brought to life during magical solstice lantern walk on the Falls

PEOPLE of all ages have gathered at St James' Community Farm to enjoy the festive atmosphere and take part in a magical solstice lantern walk to the neighbouring Bog Meadows Nature Reserve.

The St Agnes' Choir kept everyone entertained before the lantern-lit walk commenced. Along the way, those who took part encountered a bat who had forgotten to hibernate, a stern goddess who wanted to steal all the light and a fox and badger with roast chestnuts and enchanting stories to tell. There were marshmallows to roast, a harpist and even a fire performer.

FESTIVE MUSIC: St Agnes Choir

“It was great to see a mix of generations come together to think about the darkest night of the year and celebrate that spring is only 14 weeks away,” said Benjamin Jamieson, Urban Green Spaces Assistant with Ulster Wildlife.

“It was a chance to step away from all the stress and think about the natural world at this time of the year."

During the walk, participants paused to think about all the wildlife that is hibernating around the nature reserve and the birds that have left and migrated to Africa.

Dawn Patterson, Bog Meadows Community Engagement Project Officer with Ulster Wildlife, coordinated the unique event in partnership with St James' Community Farm.

“At this time of year, nature may seem dormant, but if you take a walk around Bog Meadows over Christmas it’s easy to spot all our winter birds as they have more limited time to feed and so are very active at this time of year," she added.

"On a dull wintery day spotting one of the common buzzards or hearing the flock of long-tailed tits fly overhead is beautiful.”

Dawn extended her thanks to everyone who made the event possible, especially the dedicated work of a big team of enthusiastic volunteers and funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

“It was a really special night of community coming together and creating a bit of winter magic,” she said.

To find out more about the Bog Meadows ‘Our People, Our Places’ project and how you can get involved from volunteering and events to youth-based nature activities visit www.ulsterwildlife.org or follow the Facebook page www.facebook.com/bogmeadowsnaturereserve