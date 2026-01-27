NEARLY 4,000 customers are currently without electricity as Storm Chandra sweeps the country.

An amber weather warning will be in place to 9pm tonight.

An update from NIE Networks said there are approximately 3,800 customers currently off supply with a peak of 10,000 customers off supply at 9am.

"Local incident centres have been escalated in the impacted areas and we are currently responding to any faults on the network," an NIE statement said. "As we carry out repairs there is a chance that customers could experience temporary outages as the team isolate areas of the network to make them safe to restore.

"We are carefully reviewing Met Office weather forecasts and there may be further outages this evening due to increasing wind speeds.

"We would remind the public, if they do come across damaged electricity equipment, to prioritise safety, stay well clear of the hazard and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. If customers do experience a power cut please report through the normal channels online at Powercheck NI (powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk) or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

Meanwhile, police are advising motorists to slow down to to surface water on roads.

"Persistent heavy rain has led to flooding in a number of areas," a PSNI statement said.

"Please reduce your speed and drive with extra caution. Excess surface water could lead to aquaplaning. Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger."

The NI Executive this afternoon are advising the public:

* Disruption to traffic is expected and road users are advised to consider whether your journey is necessary. Please take extra care if you must travel and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

* When driving, reduce your speed due to the possibility of surface water and obstructions and avoid driving through flood water. Please adhere to any temporary road signs or lights put in place to keep you and other road users safe.

* Please also follow the guidance of police who may be on to ground in your local area to assist road users.

* There is a very likely chance of power cuts, with the potential that other services such as mobile phone coverage will be affected.

* Flying debris is also likely, which could lead to injuries or danger to life.

* Damage to buildings is also a possibility, especially to lose roof tiles or from falling trees.

* Longer journey times for public transport, including road, rail, air and ferry services can be expected.

* A number of rail services are currently suspended and will be reinstated when it is safe to do so.

* Bus services are also experiencing delays. Details are provided on the Translink website.

* Rathlin Island ferry service has been cancelled for all of Tuesday. Updates will be issued by the operator regarding Wednesday.

* Strangford Lough Ferry Service is currently cancelled – crew remain onsite and when considered safe service will resume. Communication via SMS and VMS will be updated to advise of any change.

* Roads and bridges may have to close, or temporary restrictions may be necessary, so please take extra care.

* If you are in coastal areas, large waves and beach material may be thrown about, please be careful.

* River levels are high and likely to increase further as the recent rain flushes through the system. Water levels in Lough Leagh and Lough Erne are expected to continue to rise for the rest of this week.

* Rivers staff continue to attend drainage infrastructure, monitor water levels in Rivers and Loughs and respond to calls to the Flooding Incident Line.

* DVA test centres are currently open and operating as normal.